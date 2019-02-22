Monaco name Oleg Petrov as Vasilyev replacement

Oleg Petrov has been named as the new second-in-command at Monaco football club. The 55-year-old Russian businessman is a friend of club president Dmitri Rybolovlev and replaces Vadim Vasilyev who was sacked on 14 February.

The 53-year old Russian had been at the club for six years and was the brains behind a transfer policy in which youngsters were recruited, developed under the aegis of several wily veterans and traded. Under the system nearly a billion euros worth of talent was sold.

With Monaco finishing high in Ligue 1 and enjoying good runs in the Uefa Champions League, Vasilyev's system seemed lucratively foolproof.

The 2017 French title and a surge to the last four of the Champions League offered corroboration, kudos and cash to the coffers.

But the system has cracked spectacularly this season. Monaco's ragged performances on the field have mirrored the decisions in the corridors of power.

While languishing in the relegation zone, title-winning manager Leonardo Jardim was sacked.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star, Thierry Henry, who started his career at Monaco, replaced him in October 2018. But the former France international failed to inspire a resurgence. Henry was dismissed in February 2019 and Jardim reinstated.

"Oleg Petrov has extensive experience in operational management and brand development in global markets," a club statement said on Friday.

The revamped chain of command has 13 games to succeed. Monaco are in 16th position with 22 points, just two points off the relegations places. On 24 February, Jardim's men face third placed Lyon.

"After our recent difficulties, these changes should help Monaco return to winning ways," said Rybolovlev. "Our priority is to focus on a strong finish to the season and to do everything possible to strengthen the position of the team."