RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/20 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Pianist Faraj Suleiman develops his new Palestinian sound in …
  • media
    International report
    Mobile technology to ensure transparency in Senegal vote
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
  • media
    World music matters
    Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
  • media
    International report
    Back in Senegal, ex-president Wade vows to force election delay
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport French football Rennes

Rennes old boy Cech returns with Arsenal in Europa League last 16

By
media Petr Cech played at Rennes before moving to Chelsea. AFP/Glyn Kirk

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech will take a trip down memory lane after his side was drawn on Friday against Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Cech, 36, who will retire at the end of the season, spent two years in Brittainy before moving to Chelsea in 2004 for a trophy packed career which included penalty shoot-out heroics in the final of the 2012 Champions League and a Europa League triumph the following year.

He moved to Arsenal in 2015.

"When a goalkeeper makes the draw good things happen," tweeted Cech after the former Sevilla goalkeeper, Andres Palop, performed the draw at Uefa's headquarters in the Swiss city of Nyon.

Arsenal advanced to the last 16 following a 3-1 aggregate victory over BATE Borisov. Rennes progressed after winning 3-1 at Real Betis.

Arsenal will be without striker Alexandre Lacazette for the last 16 games. The 27-year-old Frenchman was handed a two match suspension on Friday for his red card during the first leg of the last 32 in Belarus.

Chelsea, the other English Premier League club in the competition, will take on Dynamo Kiev.

Elsewhere, Sevilla, who have won the trophy five times including twice in its former guise as the Uefa Cup, will face Slavia Prague.

Napoli will play last season's semi-finalists Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt were drawn against Inter Milan.

Benfica face Dinamo Zagreb and there are two ties pitting Russian clubs against Spanish outfits. Valencia play FC Krasnodar and Zenit Saint Petersburg battle with Villarreal.

The last 16 matches will take place on 7 and 14 March.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.