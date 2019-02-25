Manchester City see off Chelsea to claim League Cup

Manchester City beat Chelsea to retain the League Cup on Sunday. City won the penalty shoot-out 4-3 after a 0-0 draw at Wembley. The closing stages of extra-time descended into farce for the Londonders. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who had been suffering from cramp, refused to come off.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was visibly seething when the Spaniard declined to leave the field after treatment.

However Sarri later claimed his anger was the result of a misunderstanding.

"I understood there was a problem and we needed a change," Sarri explained. "I didn't find out until the doctor arrived at the bench after a few minutes.

"It was a big misunderstanding. I understood the goalkeeper had cramp and for me he was unable to go to penalties but the problem was not cramp so he was able to go to penalties."

Quest for the quadruple

Kepa saved Leroy Sane's penalty in the shootout but could have done better with Sergio Aguero's effort that slipped under his body.

The 24-year-old had no chance with Raheem Sterling's spot kick which gave City the first of a possible four trophies this season.

"With the penalties anything could happen but we were lucky," said City manager Pep Guardiola. "We're happy to win back-to-back in this competition for the first time in our history."

Two weeks ago City beat Chelsea 6-0 in the Premier League. It was a result that increased the pressure on Sarri whose brand of possession based football appears to be too complicated for his players.

Sarri has spoken several times of being unable to inspire his players and the spat with Kepa was interpreted as open mutiny.

Kepa, who arrived from Athletic Bilbao for a world record fee of 80 million euros at the start of the season, wrote on his social media account.

"At no time has it been my intention to disobey the coach or any of his decisions. I think everything has been misunderstood in the heat of the final part of the match for a title.

Respect

"The coach thought I was not in a position to play and my intention was to express that I was in good condition to continue helping the team, while the docs that had treated me arrived at the bench to give the message.

"I feel the image that has been portrayed was not my intention. I have full respect for the coach and his authority."

The reality of the misunderstanding will be tested on Wednesday when Chelsea host title chasing rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are sixth, three points off the fourth and final place for participation in next season's Uefa Champions League.

Tottenham are third and six points behind the pacesetters Liverpool who drew 0-0 at Manchester United on Sunday.

Spurs fluffed their chance to press their case with a 2-1 defeat at Burnley on Saturday afternoon.