RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Freedom of expression in Bahrain
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/22 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in this week's Clasico match …
  • media
    International report
    Rafah Crossing re-opens
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Freedom of expression in Bahrain
  • media
    World music matters
    Pianist Faraj Suleiman develops his new Palestinian sound in …
  • media
    International report
    Mobile technology to ensure transparency in Senegal vote
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Liverpool France

Leicester City target Celtic's Rodgers to replace Puel

By
media Brendan Rodgers almost took Liverpool to the 2014 Premier League title. AFP/Jose Jordan

Brendan Rodgers took a step closer to a return to the Premier League on Tuesday when Celtic chiefs said they had allowed him to talk to Leicester City who on Sunday fired manager Claude Puel. Rodgers, 46, has not coached an English top flight team since Liverpool sacked him in October 2015.

He has rebuilt his reputation in Scotland by leading Celtic to a back-to-back sweep of all three domestic titles.

"Celtic Football Club confirm that it has been approached by Leicester City FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy," said a Celtic statement.

"Brendan has indicated to the club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City."

Under the veteran Italian coach Claudio Ranieri, Leicester City unexpectedly won the English Premier League title in 2016.

Successor

But since Ranieri's sacking in February 2017, they have failed to replicate those heights under successors Craig Shakespeare and Puel who was dismissed after 16 months in charge.

The 57-year-old Frenchman left the club 12th in the Premier League having lost five of their past six league games and just eight points above the relegation zone.

He had been praised for his dignified leadership after the death of the owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash outside the club's King Power stadium in October.

Before taking over at Anfield, Rodgers led Swansea City for three years following coaching posts at Watford and Reading.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.