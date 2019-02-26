RFI in 15 languages

 

Freedom of expression in Bahrain
Sports
Sport Football Germany

Schalke chief quits after Bundesliga debacle

By
media Christian Heidl left his post as Schalke's sports director after three years. AFP/Robert Michael

Schalke's top brass were on Tuesday fighting to salvage the club's season following the departure of sports director Christian Heidel. The 55-year-old quit on Saturday hours after the side lost 3-0 at Mainz.

It was a 12th defeat for Domenico Tedesco's men this season in the German Bundesliga. They lie in 14th place with 23 points after 23 games.

"Even though a lot of things have gone against us this season, I have the overall responsibility for this," said Heidel, who had been in his post for three years.

He recruited Tedesco - the club's 17th head coach since 2001 - for the 2017/18 season. Under the 33-year-old, Schalke finished second behind champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season.

But though there has been a domestic slump this campaign, Schalke have reached the knockout stages of the Uefa Champions League. However their  hopes of progress to the quarter-finals are slender.

They went down 3-2 at home to Manchester City in the first leg of their last 16 tie. And they travel to the Etihad Stadium on 12 March for the second leg following crucial Bundesliga games against Fortuna Dusseldorf and Werder Bremen.

Schalke chairman, Clemens Toennies, says the club will not rush to find a replacement for Heidl.

Toennies, whose net worth is estimated at 1.6bn euros, is facing a tricky period as president. Unless results improve, he could face re-election on 30 June a few weeks after the club has been relegated.

