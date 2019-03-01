Rodgers says his head ruled his decision to go to Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers, the newly anointed Leicester City manager, has revealed that his head ruled his heart when he decided to leave Celtic to return to the cut and thrust of the English Premier League after a three year absence.

Rodgers was sacked as Liverpool boss in October 2015 after nearly leading the Merseysiders to the 2014 title.

He went to Glasgow as Celtic manager and restored his reputation as he led the club to two Scottish titles as well as two Scottish Cups. In all, there were seven trophies during his tenure.

"It was a very, very difficult decision," said Rodgers. "If I was making this decision with my heart then I'd be at Celtic for life.

"I was presented an opportunity that came to me and then of course, emotionally, you have to take that out."

Rodgers said his decision had even left some of his family upset.

Celtic fans responded to his defection by hoisting a banner at Wednesday's 2-1 win over Hearts that read: "You traded immortality for mediocrity: never a Celt, always a fraud."

Giants

"Celtic is one of the biggest clubs in world football," Rodgers said. "It's one of the reasons I went to Celtic. It's a huge club in every single way.

"There is an intensity, demand and expectation to play at Celtic not matched by many teams in the world.

"But for me it was about the challenge and coming to the Premier League with a club with the ambition to keep moving forward and progressing."

Rodgers takes his Leicester City charges into battle on Sunday at Watford, one of his previous clubs.

While he enjoyed Uefa Champions and Europa League football with Celtic, there will be no such international adventures with his new club for the moment.

With 10 games remaining, Leicester are 18 points off the places leading to European competitions.

"The expectancy is to challenge for a European place and look to win a trophy," said Rodgers of the new adventure. "That has to be the expectation."