Sports
Sport Tennis Roger Federer Dubai

Federer edges past Fucsovics to continue quest for 100th title

By
media Roger Federer's trophy haul includes 20 Grand Slam tournaments. REUTERS/Aly Song

Second seed Roger Federer will continue his quest for a 100th title on Friday when he takes on the sixth seed Borna Coric in the semi-final of the Dubai championships.

Federer, 37, who is seeking an eighth crown at the tournament, advanced to the last four following a 7-6, 6-4 victory on Thursday over Marton Fucsovics.

"You just go out there and try your best," said Federer. "It was important not to get down in the score early on."

In a match punctuated by rain delays and gusting winds, Federer had to save two set points during the first set tie-break before prevailing eight points to six.

"It was tricky," added Federer. "A couple of rain delays, especially one at 5-5 in the first set and we had to come back with sort of no preparation.

"The energy of the body, the adrenaline, tactics, all that stuff kind of fades away just a little bit in those rain delays.

"The tie-breaker was tough. I'm happy I found a way to get out of that one."

Federer has a record 20 Grand Slam titles among his haul of 99 tournament wins.

Coric, who saw off Nikoloz Basilashvili in three sets to reach the semis, deprived the Swiss maestro of glory last June when he beat him in the final at Halle in Germany.

The 22-year-old Croatian also overcame Federer in the semi-final of the Shanghai Masters in October.

"We've always had tough matches and he's beaten me in the last couple," said Federer. "I know that I'll have my work cut out against Borna."

 

