Sports
Sport Football England Liverpool Manchester

Liverpool fluff chance to go top with draw at Everton

By
media Mo Salah spurned two good opportunities to score for Liverpool in their derby against Everton. AFP/Oli Scarff

Liverpool on Sunday lost their lead of the English Premier League for the first time since December following a 0-0 draw at Everton. The stalemate allowed Manchester City to maintain top spot after their 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.
 

With nine games remaining Manchester City have 71 points and Liverpool have 70.

"We didn't think about Manchester City when they were a point behind us," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"Now we are a point behind, they have to win, we have to win. We will see who wins more often."

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah missed two good chances either side of half-time, while Fabinho was also wasteful as Liverpool failed to score for the third time in four games.

"It's OK," Klopp added. "In a game that was difficult to control we had three or four really big chances."

Liverpool have dropped points in four of their last six league games to allow Manchester City back from what appeared to be the dead.

"Manchester United away and Everton away are tough games," said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. "You are not going to win 3-0, 4-0 or 5-0 every week,"

"We have to take the positives and keep going. We are still in the race. We wanted to win away at Manchester United and Everton but we've got a point at both games. There is a lot of football to be played, a long way to go. I have got a lot of belief in this team."

