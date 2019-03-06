RFI in 15 languages

 

Champions League: Tottenham advance to last eight at Dortmund's expense

By
media Harry Kane scored Tottenham Hotspur's winner at Borussia Dortmund. Paul Childs/Reuters

Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris notched up landmarks on Tuesday night as Tottenham Hotspur moved into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

Kane scored in the 49th minute against Borussia Dortmund for a club record 24th goal in European competitions. The 25-year-old moved one clear of former striker Jermaine Defoe.

Back in defence Lloris kept his 100th clean sheet for the team.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino hailed the duo following the 4-0 aggregate victory over the Bundesliga pacestters.

"Harry is one of the best strikers in the world. He has a fantastic mentality and determination and I want to congratulate him and Hugo too. One hundred clean sheets is a massive achievement."

Solid

Leading 3-0 from the first leg at Wembley on 13 February, Spurs withstood intense early pressure from Dortmund.

But with Lloris in imperious form and defenders throwing themselves in front of goalbound shots, the north Londonders' rearguard was not breached.

Kane's strike destroyed Dortmund's hopes of a comeback.

"We have showed that we have the quality," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus. "We can build on the first-half performance but we need to score goals," .

While Spurs seek to consolidate a third or fourth place finish in the English Premier League, Dortmund have been drawn into a title fight with Bayern Munich who have eroded their nine point advantage on the back of 11 wins in 12 games.

With 10 matches remaining, Dortmund lead Bayern by goal difference.

