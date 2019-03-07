RFI in 15 languages

 

The life of a songbird
Sports
Basketball United States Los Angeles

LeBron James eclipses idol Michael Jordan to go fourth on NBA scoring chart

By
media LeBron James (number 23) reached his points milestone during his LA Lakers match against the Denver Nuggets. AFP/Robert Laberge

LeBron James rose to fourth on the NBA all-time scoring list on Wednesday night during the LA Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggests. The 34-year-old overtook his boyhood hero Michael Jordan with a score in the second quarter.

Jordan, 56, responded munificently to his demotion in the lists. "I want to congratulate LeBron on achieving another great milestone during his amazing career."

James, who has 32,311 points, is the top scorer among active players.

"For a kid from Akron, Ohio, who needed inspiration and some type of positive influence, Michael Jordan was that guy for me," said James after the Lakers went down 115-99. "I watched him from afar.

"I wanted to be like MJ. I wanted to shoot fade-aways like MJ. I wanted to wear my sneakers like MJ."

James achieved his tally after 1,190 games compared to 1,072 for Jordan with the Bulls and Washington.

"Since I started playing basketball, I was told by my little league coach to pass first," added James. "And that's why it's so crazy seeing where I'm at in the scoring of all-time greats. That's because I've never been just about scoring."

Choking back the emotion, James recalled his first meeting as a 15-year-old with Jordan in Chicago.

"I never thought I would be able to see him. I'd always seen him on TV or on Sports Illustrated. You have no idea what MJ did for me and my friends growing up ... in the sense that you just don't even know that you're going to make it to the next day because of everything that's going on."

Those days of austerity are far behind the multi-millionaire star.

The next target for James is Kobe Byant's score. The LA Lakers star notched up 33,643 points during his career.

Karl Malone is ranked second with 36,928 and the Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the record with 38,387 points.
  

