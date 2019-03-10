RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Celebrating women on nternational Women’s Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/06 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Celebrating women on nternational Women’s Day!
  • media
    International report
    Thousands of women march 10,000 km across India for their rights …
  • media
    International report
    Zambia grapples with alcoholism
  • media
    International report
    Wiki quests for Africa content
  • media
    International report
    Fifty Years of Concorde
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Sport Paris St Germain Manchester Football Champions League

Paris taxi driver charged with attempted murder after stabbing Man United fan

By
media Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 6, 2019. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

A taxi driver who allegedly stabbed a Manchester United fan in the chest after the club's midweek Champions League victory over PSG has been charged with attempted murder.

A taxi driver who allegedly stabbed a Manchester United fan in the chest after the club's midweek Champions League victory over PSG has been charged with attempted murder.

French police had arrested a man suspected of the stabbing on Friday and he has now been detained in custody.

According to the Sky Sports television channel, the 44-year-old United fan was travelling in a taxi with friends to the centre of Paris after the game which the English side won 3-1 when the driver objected to their boisterous celebrations.

"The driver pulled over to get them out of his taxi, before pulling out a knife and threatening the female passenger in the group," claimed Sky.

"The victim tried to intervene to protect her, but the driver then turned the knife on him, stabbing him in the chest with what's been described as 'a large blade'."

Manchester  to the fan.

"We were shocked to hear about the incident with one of our fans who was stabbed while in Paris for the Champions League game," United said in a statement.

"Everyone at the club wishes him well during his recovery."

A French police source confirmed a stabbing incident to French news agencey AFP after the game but said the victim was not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.