PSG exorcise Manchester United demons with Dijon cruise

Paris Saint-Germain pulverized Dijon 4-0 on Tuesday night to move 17 points clear of second placed Lille at the top of Ligue 1. It was PSG's first game since their humiliating dismissal from the Champions League on 6 March when they lost 3-1 at home to a severely weakened Manchester United side.

Thomas Tuchel's men atoned for that error-strewn debacle with a romp past one of the sides in the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

"It was a first step to show that we could react like champions. It was a good reaction," said Tuchel.

Marquinhos headed the visitors into the lead in the seventh minute. Kylian Mbappé doubled the advantage just before half-time.

Shortly after the pause, Angel di Maria scored direct from a free-kick and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added a fourth from close range in stoppage time.

With a game in hand on Lille, PSG appear certain to hoist a sixth top flight championship in seven years. They are also in the last eight of the Coupe de France.

United after United

"I want our supporters to show that we are all together. That is the only thing to do," added Tuchel.

But domestic baubles are not the goal of the Qatari backers who have pumped the best part of a billion euros into the PSG project with the aim of Champions league glory.

Defeat to United after a controversial last minute penalty was awarded with the video assistant referee - VAR - was their third consecutive dismissal in the last 16. Laurent Blanc was the last coach to lead them to the last eight and he was dismissed at the end of the 2016 season for his perceived incompetence in European club football's most prestigious tournament.

"The supporters are disappointed, like us, but now is the time to show we are together. One VAR decision must not change that," said Tuchel.

"We must accept that result against Manchester was an accident. We mut stay calm and maintain our confidence in this team."