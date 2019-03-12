RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/08 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Kenya's battle to cut air pollution
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Spreading the word of dementia amongst Nigeria's growing elderly …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
  • media
    International report
    Thousands of women march 10,000 km across India for their rights …
  • media
    International report
    Zambia grapples with alcoholism
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport French football Paris St Germain Champions League

PSG exorcise Manchester United demons with Dijon cruise

By
media Kylian Mbappé scored PSG's second goal in their 4-0 rout of Dijon. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Paris Saint-Germain pulverized Dijon 4-0 on Tuesday night to move 17 points clear of second placed Lille at the top of Ligue 1. It was PSG's first game since their humiliating dismissal from the Champions League on 6 March when they lost 3-1 at home to a severely weakened Manchester United side.
 

 

Thomas Tuchel's men atoned for that error-strewn debacle with a romp past one of the sides in the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

"It was a first step to show that we could react like champions. It was a good reaction," said Tuchel.

Marquinhos headed the visitors into the lead in the seventh minute. Kylian Mbappé doubled the advantage just before half-time.

Shortly after the pause, Angel di Maria scored direct from a free-kick and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added a fourth from close range in stoppage time.

With a game in hand on Lille, PSG appear certain to hoist a sixth top flight championship in seven years. They are also in the last eight of the Coupe de France.

United after United

"I want our supporters to show that we are all together. That is the only thing to do," added Tuchel.

But domestic baubles are not the goal of the Qatari backers who have pumped the best part of a billion euros into the PSG project with the aim of Champions league glory.

Defeat to United after a controversial last minute penalty was awarded with the video assistant referee - VAR - was their third consecutive dismissal in the last 16. Laurent Blanc was the last coach to lead them to the last eight and he was dismissed at the end of the 2016 season for his perceived incompetence in European club football's most prestigious tournament.

"The supporters are disappointed, like us, but now is the time to show we are together. One VAR decision must not change that," said Tuchel.

"We must accept that result against Manchester was an accident. We mut stay calm and maintain our confidence in this team."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.