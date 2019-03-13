RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Kenya's battle to cut air pollution
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Spreading the word of dementia amongst Nigeria's growing elderly …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
  • media
    International report
    Thousands of women march 10,000 km across India for their rights …
  • media
    International report
    Zambia grapples with alcoholism
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
British MPs vote against a no-deal Brexit
Sports
Sport French football Paris St Germain Neymar

Uefa look at Neymar's anti-referee tirade after PSG's Champions League defeat

By
media Since Neymar arrived at the Parc des Princes, PSG have failed to progress past the last 16 of the Champions League. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Paris Saint-Germain's humiliating exit from the Champions League could be further compounded after the tournament organisers, Uefa, confirmed on Wednesday that they might punish the PSG striker Neymar for a rant on social media about referees.

The Brazilian watched from the stands at the Parc des Princes on 6 March as a stoppage time penalty was awarded to Manchester United after Presnel Kimpembe was adjuged by the the video assistant referee - VAR - to have handled the ball in the penalty area.

Marcus Rashford rifled the spot kick past the PSG goalkeeper Gigi Buffon to seal a 3-1 victory and passage into the last eight.

"It's a disgrace," Neymar wrote on his social media account. "They get four guys who don't understand football to watch a slow motion replay in front of the TV ... Go f**k yourselves!"

The 27-year-old missed the match due to an injury suffered in January during a match in the Coupe de France.

Last year the 222 million euro signing from Barcelona sat out the second leg of PSG's last 16 tie against Real Madrid.

"A disciplinary investigation has been initiated ... in connection with the comments made on social media," said a Uefa statement.

If the Uefa disciplinary panel decides the Brazilian's comments are inappropriate, he faces a punishment ranging from a fine to suspension.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.