Sports
Champions League

Champions League: Ronaldo and Messi kept apart in quarter-final draw

By
media Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo were adversaries in Spain for a decade. AFP/Josep Lago

Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo were kept apart on Friday after their teams were drawn against Manchester United and Ajax respectively for next month's Champons League quarter-final clashes.

The two, who were La Liga rvials for nearly a decade when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid, were stars for their sides during the second leg games in the last 16.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick on 12 March as Juventus came back from a two goal first leg deficit to beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate.

On 13 March, Messi bagged a brace and set up two more goals in Barcelona's 5-1 destruction of Lyon at the Camp Nou.

Liverpool, who ousted Bayern Munich in the last 16, will take on Porto in the last eight while there is an 100 per cent Premier League showdown with Manchester City facing Tottenham Hotspur.

The first leg games will take place on 9 and 10 April and the return legs on 16 and 17 April.

The winner of the all English clash will face Ajax or Juventus and the victor of the Manchester United v Barcelona tie will take on Liverpool or Porto in May's semi-finals.

 

