The Sound Kitchen
Who is the president of Venezuela?
Sports

Wales beats Ireland, wins six nations cup in stunning victory

By
media Wales' Alun Wyn Jones celebrates completing the Grand Slam with the Six Nations Championship trophy after the match Reuters/Rebecca Naden

Wales won its third Six Nations Grand Slam under coach Warren Gatland Saturday as they beat an Ireland 25-7. The massive victory extended Wales' winning streak to 14 matches, moving them to second in the World Rugby standings and handing Gatland's team a psychological boost ahead to this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Grand Slam was the 12th achieved by Wales, who opened this campaign with a 24-19 victory over France before following up with wins over Italy (26-15), England (21-13) and Scotland (18-11).

It was the third under Gatland in his 50th and final Wales game in European rugby's showcase tournament following Grand Slams in 2008 and 2012, and a first Six Nations title since 2013.

Anscombe, who scored six penalty goals and a conversion, said: "It's hard to put into words what this means, we've worked incredibly hard over the last year. We have a habit of winning. It's a special group and we worked hard for each other.

"For me it's a day and weekend to remember for Welsh rugby."

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones admitted the team had "just put a big target" on their backs going into the World Cup, adding that there was "still potential in us".

Ireland captain Rory Best called Wales "a very determined side and hard to beat here".

"We couldn't get footing in the game. Our set-piece wasn't up to the standard that we expect. They put a lot of pressure on us and we struggled to respond."

