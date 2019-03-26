RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who is the president-elect of El Salvador?
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/21 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Ukraine elections: Television comedian is unlikely frontrunner
  • media
    International report
    Tunisia looks at equal inheritance between men and women
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who is the president-elect of El Salvador?
  • media
    International report
    World Water Day: many left behind in Nigeria
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    One month on, Chadian diaspora still angry over French air strikes
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
French football Iceland World Cup 2018

Giroud hits record as France spank Iceland

By
media Olivier Giroud scored France's second goal and his 35th for his country during a 4-0 win over Iceland. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Kylian Mbappe scored one goal and set up two more as Olivier Giroud scored a record 35th international goal in France's 4-0 waltz past Iceland 4-0 at the Stade de France on Monday night. It was a second victory for Didier Deschamps' men in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

France, with six points, lead Group H on goal difference ahead of Turkey.

Samuel Umtiti's goal after 11 minutes started the rout. He headed Mbappé's cross from the left past a flat-footed Hannes Thor Halldorsson in the Iceland goal.

Halldorsson's showed brilliant reflexes four minutes later to repel Giroud's glancing header.

In the second-half, though, Giroud did get the ball into the net. He prodded home after Halldorsson failed to collect Benjam Pavard's cross.

Giroud's strike moved him into third place on the all-time list of France scorers. The much maligned Chelsea striker eclipsed David Trezeguet's haul and trails only Michel Platini, on 41, and Thierry Henry, on 51.

Mbappé added France's third on 78 minutes after latching onto Antoine Griezmann's through ball and the Paris Saint-Germain striker eturned the favour six minutes later with a neat backheel that sent Griezmann through for his 28th goal since his international debut in 2014.

"I'm pleased with such an achievement," said Giroud of his rise on the scoring charts. "I'm extremely proud because Trezeguet was a player I really liked and he was a brilliant centre- forward.

"Hopefully I can continue and get to Platini's mark."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.