RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is Macron …
Spotlight on France episode 1
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/08 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Tunis hosts LGBT film festival
  • media
    International report
    Scotland: Between two unions
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Golden and Silver Bears at the Berlinale film festival
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is …
  • media
    International report
    James Carrington: Making history after recording a full album …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Champions League Liverpool

Liverpool outclass Porto in Champions League

By
media Liverpool's Naby Keita scored his second goal in as many games during the 2-0 Champions League win over Porto. Reuters/Carl Recine

Liverpool closed in on a second consecutive appearance in the semi-final of the Champions League after sweeping aside Porto 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Anfield.

Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino struck inside the first 26 minutes on Tuesday night.

"2-0 is a really good result," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. "I would have taken it before the game and I take it now."

Liverpool, who lead the English Premier League, are chasing a first English league title in 29 years.

They host third-placed Chelsea on 14 April before the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Estadio do Dragao on 17 April.

"It was a good game, a controlled game," added Klopp. "We deserved the win 100 percent and scored two wonderful goals."

Despite the advantage, Klopp said his players will need to maintain their poise in Porto.

"We have to go there and we have to fight," he added. "Porto will do everything to strike back but that's how it should be in the Champions League quarter-finals."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.