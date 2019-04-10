RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is Macron …
Spotlight on France episode 1
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/08 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Tunis hosts LGBT film festival
  • media
    International report
    Scotland: Between two unions
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Golden and Silver Bears at the Berlinale film festival
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is …
  • media
    International report
    James Carrington: Making history after recording a full album …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Manchester London England Champions League

Well done my Son: Spurs edge Manchester City in Champions League

By
media Son Heung-min has scored twice in Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium. Reuters/Paul Childs

Son Heung-min struck Tottenham Hotspur's first goal in a European competition at their new billion-euro stadium on Tuesday to give them a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Son has shone twice since Tottenham unveiled its new stadium. The South Korean striker scored the first ever goal in the new arena when he netted against Crystal Palace on 3 April in the 2-0 win in the Premier League.

Six days later, he was at it again. His goal in the second-half followed Hugo Lloris's heroics in the Tottenham goal during the first period.

The World Cup winning France international has come under fierce criticism for a spate of flaky performances. But he was at his impenetrable best on Tuesday night. He flung himself to his left to parry away Sergio Aguero's 13th minute penalty and was solid throughout the game.

Following the victory, the Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino, challenged his players to maintain the spirit that led to the triumph.

"The penalty save gave us a big lift," said Pochettino. "The energy was good. There were still 90 minutes to play and it's Manchester City. But with the spirit we play, anything is possible."

Injury

Spurs might have to play the second leg on 17 April without their star striker Harry Kane who injured his left ankle in a tackle on Fabian Delph early in the second half.

"It is very sad and very disappointing," added Pochettino. "It is a worry for us. We hope it is not a big issue. But there is not too much time to recover."

Having won the League Cup, reached the FA Cup final and in the driving seat for the Premier League title, City were unable to match the intensity of their hosts.

"Nobody said the match would be easy," added City boss Pep Guariola. "It was a good performance but we lost ... but that's the Champions League. We have the second game and we will see what happens."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.