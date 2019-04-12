RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is Macron …
Spotlight on France episode 1
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/10 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/09 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Glen Hansard's new album born and nurtured in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Cash registers in India elections
  • media
    International report
    Rising cases of child abuse in Kenya
  • media
    International report
    Tunis hosts LGBT film festival
  • media
    International report
    Scotland: Between two unions
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Rugby France

French rugby clubs say 'Non!' to foreign coach for national team

By
media Bernard Laporte, le 14 septembre dernier. Bernard Laporte will in 2020 seek a new mandate as head of the French rugby federation. AFP

The top man must be a partisan, said French rugby clubs in a poll released on Friday over whether a foreigner should coach the national squad. Bernard Laporte, the boss of the French rugby federation (FFR), sought out the opinion of the 1,742 clubs throughout the land as part of his drive for re-election in 2020.

Nine hundred clubs responded to his request and 59 percent said they did not want an outsider directing operations even though countries such as Wales, Ireland and England have won the Six Nations continental title under foreign coaches.

That means Jacques Brunel's successor after the 2019 World Cup in Japan will be home grown.

"I will respect this choice," said Laporte.

France are not considered among the favourites for the World Cup in September. They came fourth in the 2019 Six Nations tournament after two victories and three losses in their five matches.

During the annual event they squandered a 16-0 half-time lead over Wales at the Stade de France to go down 16-24 and they suffered their worst defeat in 108 years when they lost to England 44-8 at Twickenham.

On Tuesday, the FFR was ordered to pay one million euros in compensation to the former coach Jean Novès for an illegal dismissal. He was the first national team coach to be dispatched during a contract when he was shown the door in December 2017 following six consecutive defeats.

While Novès only steered the national side to seven wins in his 21 matches, Brunel has won five of his 16 games in charge.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.