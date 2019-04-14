Ethiopia sweeps Paris marathon as Calvin smashes French record

Milaw clocked 2hr 07min 05sec, with Kenyan rival Lonyangata coming in third as 60,000 runners took to the streets of the French capital in cold, clear conditions.
2019_04 Paris marathon women's winner Gelete Burka
Pure happiness. Gelete Burka wins the female elite #ParisMarathon! Congratulations! #LifeIsOn pic.twitter.com/wkQJg0aCEVSchneider Electric (@SchneiderElec) April 14, 2019
Gelete Burka produced a spurt of extra gas in the final kilometre to ensure an Ethiopian winner in the women's race with a time of 2:22:48.
France's Clemence Calvin, who was only cleared to race on Friday after the last-minute lifting of a temporary ban for evading a doping test last month in Morocco, smashed the French women's record.
Calvin finished fourth in 2:23:41, bettering by 41 seconds the previous national record set by Christelle Daunay in 2010.
2019_04 Paris marathon - Clémence Calvin French record
Nouveau record de France de Marathon par Clémence Calvin : 2:23:41 🏆🇫🇷#ParisMarathon pic.twitter.com/5aU6YUJX22Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris (@parismarathon) April 14, 2019
It also bettered by almost three minutes her own previous best of 2:26:28 which she set when finishing second in the European championships in Berlin last.year.