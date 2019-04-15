RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, and …
Spotlight on France episode 2
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    New York's Harlem Pt 1: A long-standing Mecca for African-Americans
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The tiny dinosaurs who grew
  • media
    World music matters
    Glen Hansard's new album born and nurtured in Paris
  • media
    International report
    The power of money in India's general polls
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Brazil Fifa

Fifa slap lifetime ban on former boss of Brazil federation

By
media Jose Maria Marin was once the most powerful football administrator in Brazil. AFP/Don Emmert

World football's governing body Fifa on Monday issued a lifetime ban on José Maria Marin, the former president of the Brazil federation. The 86-year-old was jailed for four years last August in New York after being found guilty of corruption.
 

Fifa's ethics committee also found the former player and lawyer guilty of bribery and banned him for life from all football-related activities at national and international level.

He was also ordered to pay a 880,000 euro fine.

Marin took over as head of the Brazil confederation in 2012 after the resignation of Ricardo Teixeira and served on several Fifa committees.

He was arrested in May 2015 when leading Fifa executives were holding a series of meetings in Zurich in Switzerland. He spent five months in prison in Switzerland before he was extradited to the United States in November 2015.

He posted bail of 13 million euros and spent two years living at Trump Tower, the Fifth Avenue skyscraper best known for housing the penthouse and company headquarters of the US president Donald Trump.

At his trial, Marin broke down in tears and lamented over the nightmare his family had endured.

  

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.