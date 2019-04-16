RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, and …
Spotlight on France episode 2
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    New York's Harlem Pt 1: A long-standing Mecca for African-Americans
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The tiny dinosaurs who grew
  • media
    World music matters
    Glen Hansard's new album born and nurtured in Paris
  • media
    International report
    The power of money in India's general polls
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
"We will rebuild Notre-Dame... the worst has been avoided" says French president, Emmanuel Macron.
Latest news
  • Notre-Dame blaze being treated as accident, not arson - prosecutor
  • Tune in to Paris Live at 1300GMT featuring special guest Australian author Karen Viggers
Sports
Sport Football Turin Amsterdam Champions League

Ajax boys told to grow up against Juventus

By
media Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag says Juventus will start the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final as favourites. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag has urged the young stars in his team to show their maturity in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The Dutch outift go into the clash at the Juventus Arena with the score at 1-1 after the first leg.

Ten Hag, whose side eliminated holders Real Madrid in the last 16, conceded that Juventus had the edge to advance to the semi-final.

"This is the perfect challenge for us," he added. "After the 1-1 in Amsterdam, Juventus are favourites. Being able to beat Real Madrid was a remarkable achievement and hopefully we'll be able to have another memorable match."

"Remarkable" and "memorable" are epithets which barely do justice to the exploits of the night in early March in Madrid.

Madrid led 2-1 from the first leg but Ajax swept past them 4-1 with a relentlessly fearless display of attacking football at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"We believe we can definitely compete with these giants," added Ten Hag. "We're a young team but play like adults, we showed it against Real Madrid."

Relentless

The former Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is now of the parish of Turin and Juventus coach Massimo Allegri said the 34-year-old would be a key figure in the second leg.

During the last 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo scored a hat trick to give Juventus a 3-2 aggregate win.

"Cristiano has extraordinary quality," said Allegri. "He's got great skill and quality and during a match becomes a different player.

"In certain moments he becomes an unstoppable player and you can see it on his face. Thank God he's playing for us and not the opponents."

The Ajax heroics in Madrid highlighted the power and potential of the players.

"It's impressive how Ajax play," said Juventus midfielder Emre Can, who missed the first leg due to injury.

"But we're not afraid of them and we want to play our game. We have to go with the same attitude as game against Atletico. For sure we won't play for 0-0."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.