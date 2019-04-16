Manchester United told to think of PSG in Barcelona test

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his players to recall their last 16 exploits against Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

PSG led United 2-0 from the first leg at Old Trafford but lost 1-3 at the Parc des Princes to exit the competition on the away goals rule.

"That memory from PSG will help the players and us as a team," said Solskjaer. "We know that we can turn things around.

"Barcelona here at the Nou Camp is a difficult prospect. But the memory of what we did in Paris will live with the players because it's not long ago."

Barcelona have lost only one home game in the Champions League in 10 years. But they have had - by their high standards - a disappointing run in the competition of late. They have gone out to Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Roma in the last eight over the last three seasons.

Despite having the bonus of an away goal, Barca goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, said he and his teammates have to maintain their focus.

"United are dangerous and the result from the first leg is dangerous," he added. "It is a very small advantage. The good thing is we play differently to PSG."

Solid

Skipper Lionel Messi will be available for the match. The 31-year-old Argentine was left with a swollen nose and cheek following a collision with Chris Smalling during the first leg at Old Trafford.

"Messi is fine," said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde. "He has recovered perfectly from the blow he suffered. It is true that during the match he was a little stunned but he is in perfect condition and does not have any problems."

Nearly 20 years ago at the Camp Nou, Solskjaer was part of the United team that pulled off one of the most spectacular comebacks in Champions League history.

In the final, they were losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich as the clock ticked down. But Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer each scored in stoppage time to give Alex Ferguson's men the trophy.

"Of course it's a fantastic memory for me," said Solskjaer. "It's the only time I've been on the pitch. I dont mind if we score the winner in the 93rd minute."