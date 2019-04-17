RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, and …
Spotlight on France episode 2
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/15 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Harlem series pt 2: Harlem as a Ghetto
  • media
    International report
    New York's Harlem Pt 1: A long-standing Mecca for African-Americans
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The tiny dinosaurs who grew
  • media
    World music matters
    Glen Hansard's new album born and nurtured in Paris
  • media
    International report
    The power of money in India's general polls
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Monaco Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic

Nadal thrashes Bautista Agut in Monte Carlo

By
media Rafael Nadal has won the Monte Carlo Masters a record 11 times. Pierre-René Worms/RFI

Second seed Rafael Nadal dispatched fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-1 to start the defence of his Monte Carlo Masters title. Nadal, 32, who is seeking a 12th crown at the venue, sped into a 5-0 lead within 17 minutes before wrapping up the first set.

"I'm happy for this very positive start," said Nadal. "I had good feelings on court."

Nadal has not played competitively since pulling out of his semi-final against Roger Federer at the Indian Wells championships in March with a knee injury.

He completed his third victory in as many matches over Bautista Agut in 76 minutes and will face the unseeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16.

"I can't pretend to not have pain at all, but professionals normally play with pain," Nadal said. "It's part of the sport at the highest level and it's no limitations at all. I was able to move well and be confident with the things that I did."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.