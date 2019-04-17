RFI in 15 languages

 

Third chance for PSG to wrap up Ligue 1 title

By
Thomas Tuchel's PSG can win the French title at Nantes.

The irony won't be lost on Paris Saint-Germain's fans or critics. Just before the start of the second legs of the Champions League quarter-finals in Porto and Manchester, PSG will have an opportunity to win the French title.

It will be the third time of asking for Thomas Tuchel's men. Their first occasion was on 7 April at the Parc des Princes against Strasbourg.

PSG needed three points but had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The second possibility came at second-placed Lille on 14 April. PSG required a draw and they lost 5-1 - their worst top flight defeat for a decade.

At the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on Wednesday night, it's that moment again. Victory will give Tuchel his first trophy since arriving last July in the French capital. It will be PSG's fifth title in six years.

Nantes are light years away from such achievements. They lie in 15th, nine points above the relegation places with seven games remaining of an inconsistent season.

Boss Vahid Halilhodzic, who coached PSG between 2003 and 2005, is set to miss the encounter due to personal reasons.

Injury or suspension accounts for the absence of PSG players worth the best part of a billion euros.

"We'll find a team to play," said Tuchel. "We are capable of beating Nantes."

