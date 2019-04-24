RFI in 15 languages

 

FIFA bans eight for life over match-fixing

A funny old game: immigrant children playing football in Mexico. PEDRO PARDO / AFP

FIFA, the governing body of world football, issued eight lifetime bans to current and former players and an agent on Wednesday after they were found guilty of match fixing.

Former Sierra Leone captain Ibrahim Kargbo and ex-Trinidad and Tobago defender Keyeno Thomas were among those suspended from all football-related activities in the wake of attempts to rig matches at international level.

World football's governing body also banned former players from Benin, Afghanistan and Cuba, as well as Zimbabwean agent Kudzanai Shaba.

Kenyan defender George Owino Audi received a 10-year ban and a fine of 13,000 euros.

FIFA said it opened disciplinary proceedings after a vast investigation into various international matches that Singaporean Wilson Raj Perumal, a convicted match-fixer, had attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

 
