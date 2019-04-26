RFI in 15 languages

 

Former rugby captain Ibanez to manage France after World Cup

Raphaël Ibanez, moving from the front row to the back room in French rugby.

Former French rugby captain Raphael Ibanez will take over as manager of the national side following this year's World Cup.

Ibanez said he had been offered the post by Bernard Laporte, president of the French Rugby Federation, "and I said yes to the job of manager".

Currently a rugby consultant for French TV, his managerial responsibilities will include acting as a link between French clubs and international players and staff.

Another former French captain, Fabien Galthie, is tipped to replace Jacques Brunel as coach following the World Cup.

Galthie won 64 caps as a scrum-half and will work as an assistant to Brunel in the build-up to the tournament which starts in Japan on 20 September.

He will then take over permanently on a contract until 2023, when France will host the competition.

Galthie has had spells at the helm of French clubs Montpellier, Toulon and Stade Francais where he won the Top 14 title.

Ibanez was capped 98 times, won the Five/Six Nations title four times, and played in the losing French side in the 1999 World Cup final against Australia.

 
