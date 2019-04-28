RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Football France

Rennes beat PSG on penalties to win French Cup

By
media Rennes celebrate their historic victory since the 1971 French Cup, Stade de France on 27 April 2019. Charles Platiau/Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain were stunned by Rennes in Saturday's French Cup final, losing 6-5 on penalties after a dramatic game finished 2-2 at the end of extra time.

Substitute Christopher Nkunku blazed his sudden-death spot-kick over the bar in the shootout, sparking scenes of joy among the Rennes fans at the Stade de France.

It was a remarkable comeback from the Brittany side, who had seen Dani Alves and Neymar give Ligue 1 champions PSG a 2-0 lead midway through the first half.

Thomas Tuchel's side appeared poised to wrap up a domestic double, but Presnel Kimpembe's own goal just before the break gave Rennes hope and Edson Mexer headed them level in the 66th minute to take a gripping final -- attended by President Emmanuel Macron -- to extra time.

Penalties were already looming when Mbappe was shown a straight red card by referee Ruddy Buquet for a dreadful challenge on Damien Da Silva near the corner flag.

The France star caught the Rennes defender on the knee with his studs, and can expect a lengthy ban as a result.

Without him, PSG fell short of securing the double in Tuchel's first season in charge, which will also be remembered for their Champions League exit to Manchester United in the last 16.

Instead, it is traditional underachievers Rennes who celebrate a historic victory, their first silverware since the 1971 French Cup also meaning a return to the Europa League next season.

(with AFP)

