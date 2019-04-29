Pogba's World Cup-winning boots sell for 30,000 euros

The football boots with which Paul Pogba effectively won the World Cup for France last year were sold for 30,000 euros at a Paris auction on Monday. The proceeds will go to a charity helping young people in the Paris surburb where Pogba grew up.

The Manchester United midfielder, who scored France's third goal in the 4-2 victory over Croatia, had donated them to a French charity which helps high school students from tough areas.

Christie's auction house had hoped that the boots would go for between 35,000 and 50,000 euros.

"I'm satified with the outcome because all the funds that were raised will go to our association that helps young people. We have sports educators in the town that are training young people," Boubacar Camara, president of the NGO 'Stars from the source', told RFI.

Pogba grew up on a deprived estate in the town Lagny-sur-Marne, a suburb east of Paris. He makes regular visits to the area "to give away football shirts, footballs and to play football with the youth. He's a kind of father figure to people in the neighbourhood," Camara said with pride.

Uneven form

The 26 year-old donated the France shirt he wore during the team's victory over Iceland in the Euro 2016 quarter final, in which he also scored. It sold for 4,000 euros -- four times the estimation.

And another shirt which he wore in a 2017 World Cup qualification game against Holland went for three times its estimate at 3,000 euros.

The gifted midfielder's uneven form for Manchester United has made him a target for criticism, which may explain why a shirt he wore for the club in a game against West Ham in 2017 only sold for 400 euros.

And a number of other shirts did not sell at all, including one he wore for the Italian club Juventus in their Champions League victory over Manchester City in 2015.