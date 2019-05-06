Manchester City target top spot in England

Manchester City host Leicester City on Monday night at the Etihad with the goal of recapturing top spot in the Premier League. Liverpool claimed the position on Saturday night with a 3-2 win at Newcastle United.

Manchester City have had nearly 48 hours to digest the victory that came four minutes from time courtesy of Divock Origi's header.

It was Liverpool's eighth consecutive Premier League win and was all the more remarkable as it came only three days after their 3-0 defeat against Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have won 12 Premier League matches in a row and are likely to need two more victories to secure the crown.

"It's the toughest league I've ever played as a manager, because of the quality of the rivals," said Guardiola, a former manager of both Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"No doubts. That's why being there in the race is incredible. But, of course, only one will take the prize and the other one will be at home sad."

Performance

Guardiola hailed his players for maintaining their focus after winning last season's title with a record 100 points.

Their pursuit of that tally was largely ceremonial as they wrapped up the 2017/2018 title with half a dozen games to spare.

"When you get 100 points, everyone thinks that we will do less but it has been completely the opposite," said Guardiola.

"Arriving at this stage... two games left with 92 points, after 100 points last season and being in this position, that is the most satisfaction I've had as a manager.

"It's not easy, honestly. And the players did it again. We will try to win against Leicester and then go to the final league game at Brighton with a chance to be champions."