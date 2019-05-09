RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
India’s wins at the Special Olympics
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/08 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/06 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    African culinary roadshow hits Dakar
  • media
    International report
    Coaching boost for Gaza's amputee footballers
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    India’s wins at the Special Olympics
  • media
    International report
    The value of radio according to The Police's drummer Stewart …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: May Day protests, Leonardo da Vinci and French cheese …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Champions League England

Arsenal, Chelsea have chance to rival Liverpool, Spurs in Europe

By
media Arsenal boss Unai Emery won the Europa League three times while he was at Sevilla. REUTERS/David Klein

Arsenal and Chelsea take on Valencia and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively on Thursday night in the semi-final of the Europa League with the chance to emulate Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur who both reached the Champions League final after spectacular comebacks.

No country has ever provided all four teams for the finals of the two leading European club competitions.

Liverpool reached the 2019 Champions League showdown in Madrid on 1 June after routing Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield in the second leg after a 3-0 defeat at the Camp Nou on 1 May.

Tottenham's pyrotechnics on 8 May came in Amsterdam after Ajax led 3-0 on aggregate. Lucas Moura was the Spurs hero with a hat trick and the north Londoners advanced on the away goals rule.

Arsenal will therefore feel queasy with a 3-1 advantage at the Mestalla after the first leg at the Emirates on 2 May. Alexandre Lacazette bagged a brace and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the third to provide what used to be considered a decent cushion.

"We played against two strikers that are very good which is why they cost the millions that they did," said Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral after the first leg. "With the slightest error they punish you."

Arsenal need to progress to the final and win the trophy in order to play in next season's Champions League. Last weekend their fluffed chance of reaching the competition via their position in the Premier League due to a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Valencia also have motivation. They are three points off the Champions League slots from La Liga with two games remaining.

Arsenal's draw coupled with Manchester United's stalemate at Huddersfield allowed Chelsea to seal a spot in next season's Champions League. Maurizio Sarri's side will finish third if they mirror Tottenham Hotspur's result in their final games of the season.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.