Neymar gets three match ban for lashing out at fan

Neymar cost PSG 222 million euros when he signed from Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain's star striker Neymar was banned for three matches on Friday for lashing out at a fan following his side's shock defeat in the final of the Coupe de France on 27 April.

The 27-year-old Brazilian was also told he would be hit with another ban of two matches should he step out of line again.

The French football federation said the punishment will start on 13 May. That will allow Neymar to appear for the French champions against Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

But he will miss the last two games of the 2018/2019 campaign and the Champions Trophy curtain raiser to the 2019/2020 season in which PSG - the French champions - will play Rennes - the winners of the Coupe de France.

That match will be played in Shenzen in China and might bring better fortunes for PSG than their last clash at the Stade de France.

PSG raced into a 2-0 lead within 24 minutes courtesy of goals from Dani Alves and Neymar. But Rennes came back to level at 2-2 and won the penalty shoot-out after Christopher Nkunku thrashed his spot kick over the bar.

While climbing the steps to collect his runners-up medal, Neymar swung out at a supporter who was berating his performance.

