RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The all-woman spacewalk that almost was
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/10 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/08 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Bollywood plays lead role in India elections
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The all-woman spacewalk that almost was
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group …
  • media
    International report
    Fright flight
  • media
    World music matters
    From Desert to Douala: hot from a pop up studio in N'djamena …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport French football Lyon Marseille Paris St Germain

Lyon romp past Marseille to close in on Champions League spot

By
media Maxwel Cornet scored Lyon's first and third goals in their waltz past Marseille. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Maxwel Cornet bagged a brace on Sunday as Lyon swept to a 3-0 win at Marseille. The victory left Lyon in third spot, four points ahead of Saint-Etienne with two games remaining.

The defeat ended Marseille's fleeting hopes of a finish in the places for next season's Champions League or Europa League.

Cornet opened his account midway through the first-half and the visitors spurned further chances to increase their advantage.

Marseille's quest to gain parity suffered a blow during the second-half.

Duje Caleta-Car was given a straight red for a foul on Lyon midfielder Martin Terrier as he closed in on goal.

Slump

Diminished, Marseille succumbed in the final stages of the match. Substitute Moussa Dembele made it 2-0 in the 84th minute and Cornet notched up his second two minutes later.

"I think we deserved the three points on the basis of the entire game," said Lyon coach Bruno Genesio. "It wasn't only our spirit - that's one of the basic things - but what we also did. We were solid and organised in defence and created some good chances."

Lyon, who have 66 points, will confirm third spot with victory at home to relegation threatened Caen on 18 May. "We're not in the Champions League yet," added Genesio. "One more win will get us there."

Lille effectively wrapped up second place on Sunday following a 1-0 win over Bordeaux. Loic Remy hit the winner in the first-half. Lille have 72 points from their 36 games and have a +14 goal difference over Lyon.

At the other end of Ligue 1, Guingamp dropped to the second division after a six year stay in the top flight.

They drew 1-1 with Rennes. Marcus Thuram missed a stoppage time penalty that could have given them victory and the chance to fight on another week

Dijon, Caen, Monaco and Amiens are fighting to avoid the second relegation place and the relegation play-off slot.
.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.