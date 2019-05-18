RFI in 15 languages

 

Isner pulls out of French Open with foot injury

By
media John Isner has been away from the men's circuit since March. Reuters/Tony O'Brien

World number 11 John Isner targeted a return to action on the grass courts at Wimbledon after he pulled out of the French Open to continue his recovery from a foot injury.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury during the final at the Miami Masters in March where he finished runner-up to Roger Federer. He has not played since.

"Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from Roland Garros this year," said Isner, who has made the last 16 in Paris on three occasions.

"The foot injury I sustained in Miami has not fully healed and there's just no way I could possibly compete on the clay in Paris.

"This is a bump in the road and I'm certain I will fully recover. Hope to see everyone at Wimbledon."

World number eight Kevin Anderson announced last month that he will also miss the French Open due to an elbow injury.

The two time champion Maria Sharapova will be absent from the women's singles event. The 32-year-old Russian, who is nursing a shoulder problem, has not played since pulling out of a tournament in Russia in January.

"Sometimes the right decisions aren't always the easiest ones," said Sharapova in a post on her Instagram account.

The former world number has been struggling with her fitness since returning from a 15-month doping ban that ended in 2017.
 

