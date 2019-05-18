Nadal sweeps past Tsitsipas to reach Rome final

The victory avenged his defeat to the 20-year-old Greek in the semi-final at the Madrid Masters last week.
Tsitsipas will rise to a career best six in the world as a result of his run to the semi-final and will be among the favourites for the French Open which starts in Paris on 26 May.
"Every year my team and I on who will be in the top 10 at the end of the year," said Nadal. "I said Tsitsipas. I'm not saying I'm a genius but it's simply because he looks the part. He's event started the year better than I thought."
Nadal will play either the top seed Novak Djokovic or the Argentine Diego Schwartzman in Sunday's final.