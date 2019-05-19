RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group and …
Spotlight on France episode 6
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/15 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The “killer” weed that kills pain
  • media
    International report
    Wave of suicides among Indian students
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared …
  • media
    International report
    Miles of Smiles convoy arrives in Gaza
  • media
    World music matters
    Omo Bello: the Nigerian soprano's star is rising in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Rome Italy

Pliskova beats Konta to win Italian Open

By
media Karolina Pliskova won her 13th career title at the Italian Open in Rome. AFP/Tiziana Fabi

Karolina Pliskova swept past Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4 to win the Italian Open on Sunday. The fourth seed claimed her 13th career title in 85 minutes.

"It was a great week for me and my team," said the 27-year-old Czech. "There were a couple of tough matches so I was happy to fight through them."

Pliskova got an early break in the final and surged into a 3-0 lead in just eight minutes.

A double fault when serving for the set handed Konta a break point but the British number one squandered the chance with a smash into the net with the entire court open to her.

Pliskova eventually claimed the set in 36 minutes. Pliskova broke Konta in the seventh game of the second set and served out to collect the biggest title of her career since the Cincinnati Open in 2016.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.