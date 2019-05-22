RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared for climate …
Spotlight on France episode 7
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/17 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    India's Dhobi Ghat laundry workers care more about survival …
  • media
    International report
    How Istanbul mayor could pose biggest threat to Turkey's president …
  • media
    International report
    India awards largest compensation to Bilkis Bano, a rape victim …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The “killer” weed that kills pain
  • media
    International report
    Wave of suicides among Indian students
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Join us for Paris Live broadcast today 1300GMT / 3-4pm Paris time, also streamed on Youtube
Sports
Sport French football Marseille

Rudi Garcia to leave Marseille at end of the season

By
media Marseille coach Rudi Garcia announced his departure before the end of the 2018/2019 Ligue 1 season. AFP/Boris Horvat

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia announced on Wednesday he will quit the club at the end of the season. Garcia, 55, joined Marseille in 2016 just after it had been purchased by the American tycoon Frank McCourt.

"I've decided to leave," said Garcia during a press conference ahead of Marseille's final game of the season against Montpellier while seated next to club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

"I proposed this option to the club president and he has accepted it."

Marseille finished the 2016/17 season in fifth place and qualified for the Europa League.

Garcia, who played for Lille and Caen during a nine year playing career, steered Marseille to the Europa League final in 2018 where they were beaten by Atletico Madrid.

During his last campaign at the club, Marseille appeared to be in the mix for a berth in next season's Champions League but they were unable to sustain their challenge and will finish the season fifth or sixth - 30 points off the champions Paris Saint-Germain.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.