RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Right to die, mental fallout at France Telecom, and rejecting …
Spotlight on France episode 8
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/22 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Where vegans have been leading the way for centuries
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ethiopians at the finish line
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Right to die, mental fallout at France Telecom, and …
  • media
    World music matters
    Sarah Lenka sings legacy of African-American women's blues
  • media
    International report
    Should I stay or should I go? Scotland and the European Elections
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
European elections: French far-right edges President Emmanuel Macron's party – exit polls
Latest news
Sports
Paris Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2019 Roger Federer

Federer feeds on the love to advance to second round

By
media Roger Federer needed 100 minutes to see off the challenge of Lorenzo Sonego from Italy. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Roger Federer made a steady if unspectacular return to the French Open on Sunday with a straight sets victory over Lorenzo Sonego. Federer had not played at Roland Garros since 2015 preferring to skip the tournament to preserve his fitness and boost his chances for his assaults on Wimbledon.

But the snub was forgiven. The Centre Court crowd chanted: “Roger! Roger!” as the 37-year-old walked onto the court.

They cheered his every winning point and collectively groaned when Sonego had the temerity to display his own skills.

Those were not in evident abundance for the opening 20 minutes of his debut match at Roland Garros. The 24-year-old Italian went a double break down and Federer claimed the first set 6-2 in 26 minutes.

A similar fate befell the rookie in the second set and though Sonego clawed back one of the breaks, Federer did not squander his advantage. He held on to take it 6-4 and establish a two set lead in 63 minutes.

Federer, who won his only French Open in 2009, fluffed two break points at 2-2 in the third set. However he carved out two more chances at 4-4. The first went when a backhand slice floated long. But he converted his second with a backhand cross court winner to take a 5-4 lead.

Federer wrapped up the set and the win with his next service game. “It’s nice to be an outsider,” said the 20 time Grand Slam champion. “I am maybe a higher favourite at Wimbledon. But I’m very happy to get through my first round after playing someone I did not know.

“Sonego is fast on his feet and has got a nice forehand. I can see why he’s dangerous for a lot of guys on tour and not only on clay.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.