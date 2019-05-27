RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Right to die, mental fallout at France Telecom, and rejecting …
Spotlight on France episode 8
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/22 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Before Nakbah: Displaced Palestinians share their memories
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Where vegans have been leading the way for centuries
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ethiopians at the finish line
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Right to die, mental fallout at France Telecom, and …
  • media
    World music matters
    Sarah Lenka sings legacy of African-American women's blues
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis French Open Roland Garros 2019

Kvitova pulls out of French Open

By
media Petra Kvitova pulled out of the 2019 French Open with an injured arm. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova pulled out of the French Open on Monday with an injury to her playing arm. The 29-year-old Czech had been scheduled to start her bid for a third Grand Slam title against Romania's Sorana Cirstea on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

She will be replaced by the 18-year-old Slovenian lucky loser Kaja Juvan.

Kvitova said a scan had revealed a tear on her left forearm. "I am so disappointed to have to announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," Kvitova wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately it could get worse if I play."

A lay-off of around three weeks is expected. "Maybe I can play rightie ... so I'll do some fitness and everything that I can do to prepare my body for the tennis on the grass."

Two years ago Kvitova made her return to the circuit at Roland Garros after several months out to recover from a knife attack in her apartment during which her left hand was badly injured.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.