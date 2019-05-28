RFI in 15 languages

 

Paris Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2019

Zverev toils past Millman to reach French Open second round

Alex Zverev reached the last eight at the 2018 French Open.

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev needed just over four hours and five sets to advance to the second round of the French Open on Tuesday. The 22-year-old German squandered a two set advantage before repelling the Australian journeyman John Millman 7-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-7, 6-3.

"John is a tough player who has beaten Roger Federer so I knew it would be difficult," said Zverev. "It was very windy so that made the conditions very difficult. It was a first match against a great opponent. I got through and that's all that matters."

Next up for Zverev is the 20-year-old Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer. The world number 148 marked his Grand Slam tournament debut with a 6-0, 6-3, 7-6 win over Slovenia's Blaz Rola.

"Zverev has proven that he belongs up there," said Ymer, the younger brother of tour player Elias. "He is definitely one of the best in the game at the moment, so it will be a tough challenge."

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, last year’s semi-finalist Juan Martin del Potro progressed to the second round. The 30-year-old Argentine dropped the first set against the Chilean Nicolas Jarry. But he rallied to win the next three.

There was also a four set win for the ninth seed Fabio Fognini who ousted his fellow Italian Andreas Seppi.

 

