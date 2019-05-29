RFI in 15 languages

 

Spotlight on France
Podcast: Right to die, mental fallout at France Telecom, and rejecting …
Spotlight on France episode 8
 
Sports
Paris Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2019

Muguruza sweeps into French Open third round

By
media Garbine Muguruza won the French Open in 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza moved into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday with 6-4, 6-1 win over Johanna Larsson. Seeded 19th this year, the 25-year-old Spaniard had too much guile for the the unseeded Swede.

Muguruza, who has not won a Grand Slam title since her Wimbledon success in 2017, struggled in her first round match against Taylor Townsend.

Muguruza said she found her rhythm much more quickly against Larsson.

“I controlled my nerves well and I felt a lot calmer than in my first match. In the women’s field at the moment if you don’t play well, you go home very fast so I think you’ve got to be competitive and top of that you have to bring you’re a game all the time and I’m trying to do that every day.”

Muguruza will next play the ninth seed Elina Svitolina from Ukraine. She moved into the third round after her compatriot Kateryna Kozlova pulled out of their clash with a viral infection.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, the seventh seed Sloane Stephens advanced to the third round with a 6-1, 7-6 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo from Spain. It was all over in 86 minutes.

 

