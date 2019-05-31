RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Right to die, mental fallout at France Telecom, and rejecting …
Spotlight on France episode 8
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/31 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/29 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Teenage flight of fancy from Cape Town to Cairo
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's Niayes region puts to sleep the tsetse fly
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom …
  • media
    International report
    Guinea bans polygamy, but not everyone is happy
  • media
    Cinefile
    CANNES 2019 SPECIAL: Les Misérables, Atlantique,
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2019

Martic shocks Pliskova to reach last 16 at French Open

By
media Petra Martic reached the last 16 at the French Open for the second time in three years. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Petra Martic created the shock of the day when she dispatched the second seed Karolina Pliskova in straight sets. Martic, the 31st seed  won 6-3, 6-3 to reach the last 16 for the second time in three years and blow the bottom half of the draw wide open.

Pliskova entered the tournament as one of the contenders after having lifted the Italian Open crown in the prelude to the French Open.

But she was unable to deal with Martic’s variation. “She was serving well. She just sometimes went for her shots and then she was patient,” said Pliskova. "I think I just didn't play that well. Maybe I was a little bit, at some points, passive and maybe not that fast. My serve wasn't really working. I don't think she did much wrong. I think she played clever.”

The victory on centre court was Martic’s fourth over Pliskova in five meetings since their first encounter as teenagers in a clay court tournament in the Czech Republic. Martic won the match in straight sets too.

Martic, 28, said the key to the third round victory was to wrest the initiative from Pliskova. “I was trying to dictate instead of letting her dictate, which is her biggest strength," the Croatian explained. "I was trying to take it away from and at times it was difficult.”

She added: “I don't really like to play her as she’s such a great player. I don't know if she likes to play me. Doesn't seem that way so far.”

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, the 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza progressed with an impressive 6-3, 6-3 win over the eighth seed Elina Svitolina. Last year’s semi finalist Madison Keys also advanced to the last 16 along wih the 12th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.