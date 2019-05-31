Nadal and Federer move into last 16 at French Open

Defending champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the last 16 at the French Open on Friday with a four set win over the Belgian David Goffin. The second seed claimed the tie 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in just under three hours.

“I started well but David played well in the third set,” said Nadal. “I’m happy to win in four sets against a really good player.”

Third seed Roger Federer also advanced to the last 16 following a straight sets win over Casper Ruud. It finished 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 after two hours and 11 minutes.

Federer had to save a set point in the tiebreaker against the unseeded Norwegian before winning it 10-8.

“I can see why he's going to be good in the future,” said Federer of his 20-year-old opponent. “He's got a great attitude, very calm, very quiet. But it's nice to see that he's very focused, he's got good energy.”

Federer will play Leonardo Mayer on Sunday for a place in the last eight after the Argentine saw off the unseeded Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in four sets.

Elsewhere in the men's tournament, the seventh seed Kei Nishikori needed five sets and more than four hours to see off the 31st seed Laslo Djere. Benoit Paire gave the partisans something to cheer. The unseeded Frenchman moved into the last 16 for the first time in 10 visits after Pablo Carreno Busta retired from their match.