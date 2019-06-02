RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ukrainian actor gets the role of his life
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/31 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/29 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ukrainian actor gets the role of his life
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Teenage flight of fancy from Cape Town to Cairo
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's Niayes region puts to sleep the tsetse fly
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom …
  • media
    International report
    Guinea bans polygamy, but not everyone is happy
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2019

Federer and Nadal move into last eight at French Open

By
media Roger Federer has not dropped a set on his way to the last eight at the French Open. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Roger Federer advanced to the last eight of the French Open on Sunday with a straight sets win over the unseeded Argentine Leonardo Mayer. Federer, 37, reached the quarter-final of a Grand Slam event for the 54th time with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win in just under two hours.

“The wind made it tough and Leonardo has a big serve so it was important to remain focused,” said Federer. “I did that well and I'm very pleased with the game.”

Defending champion Rafael Nadal also reached the last eight in straight sets. He disposed of Juan Ignacio Londero 6–2, 6-3, 6-3

Nadal, who is seeking a 12th crown at the French Open, had too much guile for the 25-year-old Argentine who was playing in the last 16 at a Grand Slam event for the first time.

A backhand sliced winner down the line gave Nadal a double break in the third set to lead 4-1.

But he immediately squandered the advantage to allow Londero back to 4-2. But closing to within a game of the Spaniard was as good as it got for Londero. Nadal held his service to lead 5-3 and broke again to wrap up the set and match after two hours and 13 minutes.

“I’m happy to be in the quarter-finals again at the most important tournament in my career,” said Nadal.  "Juan Ignacio is a good player who has had good results so I’m pleased to go through.”

 

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.