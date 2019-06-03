RFI in 15 languages

 

Barty and Keys progress to last eight of French Open

By
media Ashleigh Barty reached the last eight at the Australian Open in January. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Eighth seed Ashleigh Barty advanced to her second straight Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday with a three set win over Sofia Kenin.
 

It finished 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier to the 23-year-old Australian who will play last year’s semi-finalist Madison Keys after the 14th seed dispatched the unseeded Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4.

"It's my first time this week playing on this beautiful court and I just wanted to come out here and enjoy it," said Barty.

Kenin entered her debut last 16 tie at a Grand Slam with confidence after disposing of the former world number one Serena Williams in the third round.

But the 20-year-old American was outhustled in the opening set. She found her range to claim the second but it was one-way traffic in the decider.

“I had a slow start, but I managed to get myself into the match,” said Kenin. “It was just unfortunate things didn't go the way I wanted to go in the third set.”

Keys and Barty have met twice before. Their first encounter, which Keys won in straight sets, came in the first round at the 2017 French Open and they met in the Fed Cup this year. Barty claimed that match 6-4 6-1.

“I would love to forget that match at the French Open,” said Barty. “I think I have an amazing opportunity to go out there and try and play my brand of tennis again, and take it to her as much as I can. She's obviously had really good success here in the past.”

 

 

 

