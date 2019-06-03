RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom under …
Spotlight on France episode 9
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/31 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/30 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    India's Congress party reviews Rahul Gandhi's defeats
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ukrainian actor gets the role of his life
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Teenage flight of fancy from Cape Town to Cairo
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's Niayes region puts to sleep the tsetse fly
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2019 Novak Djokovic

Djokovic and Zverev reach last eight at French Open

By
media Novak Djokovic is yet to drop a set at the 2019 French Open. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Novak Djokovic annihilated Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday to reach the last eight at the French Open for a record 10th consecutive season. The Serb eased past the unseeded German 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. It was all over on centre court in 93 minutes.

"It was tricky with the rain,” said Djokovic. “But that's Paris. I'm really confident with my serve I hope it continues like that."

Djokovic is yet to drop a set at the 2019 tournament. Should he lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires on Sunday, he will hold all four Grand Slam trophies.

“It's good to cruise along and kind of conserve the energy for what's coming up," said Djokovic.” I have played plenty of tight matches in my career that I can rely on that experience. You know, I think it's good to be tested.”

In the quarter-final, the Serb will face the fifth seed Alex Zverev after he beat the ninth seed Fabio Fognini in four sets.

“Fabio has been one of the best players this season on clay,” said the 22-year-old German after his 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 victory. “ So I’m happy with the win to reach the quarter-finals here in Paris."

Zverev and Djokovic have played four times with each man winning twice.  Zverev claimed their only meeting on clay two years ago in the final of the Italian Open in Rome.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.