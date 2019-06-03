Roland Garros: 5 things we learned on Day 9 - Paire drops his guard

The joy of pain

Benoit Paire had glory in the palm of his hands. He served at 5-3 up in the final set for a place in his first Roland Garros quarter-final. But he admitted he started to think about the future. And it messed up his present. Kei Nishikori came back to win the fourth round match. “What I will remember is the audience,” said 30-year-old Paire. “This will be a lifetime memory. Often there are those who don't like me because I get angry. But here it was more France against the rest of the world and it's true that I had a lot of pleasure and enjoyed it. So of course I'm disappointed I lost.” But Benoit, you won in another way.

Broody Benoit has plans

Had he not squandered his opportunity, it would have been Benoit Paire’s first quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam. Since his debut at the French Open in 2010, Paire has played in 42 Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York. He has reached the last 16 at Wimbledon in 2017 and at the US Open in 2015. “When I have children, when I'll be older, when I have a girlfriend, I will be able to tell them about the match in Paris and show them videos.” His 2019 French Open last 16 loser’s cheque for 243,000 euros should help with an extremely high-fidelity recording.

Back to school

Iga Swiatek was demobilised on centre court on Day 9. The 18-year-old from Poland was dispatched 6-1 6-0 in 4( minutes by the defending champion Simona Halep. Schooled even. So what next for Swiatek? School. “We're going back to Poland and we're going to practice for grass season and I’ll go back to school to finish it,” said Swiatek who has a year of her studies remaining. She added: “Even though I lost in this match, I also learned. Every match was important and I'm very happy about the tournament.” She’ll go back to the classrooms with a chunky cheque. And lots to work on.

Djokovic express

Novak Djokovic is going for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam. He reached the quarter-final for a record 10th consecutive year after annihilating the unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. It was savage beauty. Djokovic hasn’t dropped a set in his four matches. He says it’s good to cruise. You need to save your energy. Quite right too. Some pretty tasty customers are lying in wait. Next up for Djokovic? Alexander Zverev. The fifth seed hasn’t been in great form on clay. But what does that matter? You can’t exactly be in bad form and be in the last eight at the French Open.

No partying

Rafael Nadal was 33 on Day 9. Double edged sword having your birthday during Roland Garros, the Spaniard told the review. “Celebrations aren’t that good when I’m not here in Paris because it means I lost or I am injured. And if I am here what can I do? Celebrate a little bit ... have a small dinner because I’m playing the next day. So nothing big.” Hey Rafa, I’m sure your opponents want you to party.