Tennis Roland Garros 2019 Novak Djokovic

Rain delays French Open quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic is yet to drop a set at the 2019 French Open.

Persistent rain washed out the 11th day of play at the French Open in Paris on Wednesday. Organisers announced the cancellation at 1630 local time nearly three hours after the men’s and women’s singles quarter-final matches were scheduled to get underway.

Ticket holders would be fully reimbursed and allowed free access to matches on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Thursday, said the French tennis federation.

The delay hit the quarter-finals in the bottom half of the women’s draw and the top half of the men’s competition.

Third seed Simona Halep was due to continue the defence of her crown on Court Philippe Chatrier against the American 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova. The match between top seed Novak Djokovic and the fifth seed Alexander Zverev would have followed.

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, America's Madison Keys was due to face Australia's Ashleigh Barty before 2018 runner-up Dominic Thiem clashed with Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Played

The first quarter-finals were completed on Tuesday following a rain delay of 45 minutes. Defending champion Rafael Nadal eased past the seventh seed Kei Nishikori in straight sets.

He will play third seed Roger Federer who required four sets and three and a half hours to see off the 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

Johanna Konta, the 26th seed from Britain and the unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova also won on Tuesday. Their semi-final, originally set for Thursday, will be played on Friday.

 

