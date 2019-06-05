Roland Garros: 5 things we learned on Day 11 - Roland Dampos as rain stops play

The four quarter-finals scheduled to be played were postponed due to rain. Ticket holders had to be reimbursed and a logistical nightmare is brewing. But tournament director Guy Forget emerged from the washout sounding cool, calm and competent.

Potential blood sport

Before the announcement came to cancel the day’s skirmishes, we at the review were rather impressed by the hardy types who sat in their seats during the downpour. That is tough. From our commentary box high above Court Suzanne Lenglen, we mused for a while as to whether the players should play whatever the weather. They’d have to adapt their approach in order to avoid injury. Tennis could become a blood sport. The fans could pay to bay.

Easy life

Just before you think this suggestion is a bit outré. Think again. While the spectators are out with the elements, the players repose in Xanadu. “The players have a nice lounge,” said tournament director Guy Forget. “They have hot meals. They have places where they can sleep. They can have massages. I'm not worried about them.”

President Guy

He once strode among the leading tennis players but Guy Forget is on his way to number one in the world of the tennis fan. The players are professional, they know these rain delays can happen, was the gist of his message once play had been suspended. Guy is thinking of the people. “I'm more worried about all those who are dreaming about this day in Roland Garros and who will leave and will say: ‘Well, the rain ... that's our memory from Roland Garros.’ And that's a bit hard.”

Revamped attitude

The giant scoreboard on Court Suzanne Lenglen boasts the Roland Garros logo as well as that of the watchmaker Rolex. Time then perhaps for a rethink as to how to entertain the all-weather fans. Maybe replays of past finals, tennis tips and interviews with players. Something. Anything. Surely not a bald statement saying: “No match will be called before 1630.” Obviously someone, amid the rain clouds, had a smidgen of blue skies thinking. There would be a full reimbursement and anyone with a ticket for Day can come back on Day 12 for free and watch matches on any court except Philippe Chatrier.

Simonne Mathieu to the rescue

New this year and named in honour of the former French Open champion, Court Simonne Mathieu might be drafted into the fight, said tournament surpemo Guy Forget, to keep the French Open running on time. How appropriate. Mathieu, after collecting her singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros, went off to help the resistance against Nazi Germany. The 5,500 seat arena might be used on Day 13 for one of the semi-finals. It’s a lovely court in a sumptuous setting. A fitting venue for an important match.