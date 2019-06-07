RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom under …
Spotlight on France episode 9
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
  • media
    World music matters
    Serpentist Michel Godard meets Alim Qasimov: spellbinding
  • media
    International report
    Looking into the future of urban mobility
  • media
    International report
    Tunisians face rising food prices during Ramadan
  • media
    International report
    India's Congress party reviews Rahul Gandhi's defeats
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Tune in to Paris Live at 1300GMT with news and features from France and around the world
Sports
Paris Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2019 Australia Czech Republic United States Britain

Barty and Vondrousova advance to French Open final

By
media Marketa Vondrousova is playing in her third French Open RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Ashleigh Barty and Marketa Vondrousova will grace a Grand Slam singles final for the first time on Saturday after wins on Friday over Amanda Anisimova and Johanna Konta respectively.

Barty, seeded eighth, recovered from a disastrous first set when she went from 5-0 up to 5-6 down to wear down her 17-year-old American opponent 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.

“I'm just proud of myself the way I was able to fight and scrap and hang in there and find a way when I kind of threw away that first set,” said the 23-year-old Australian.

After going a break down in the second set, Barty, who reached the last eight at the Australian Open, dug in and surged from 0-3 to claim the set.

She also trailed by a break in the decider but with her teenage adversary fading visibly, her consistency made the difference in blustery damp conditions.

“I was really happy the way I was able to respond at a set and 3-0 down and really turn the match on its head, even though it wasn't the best tennis in pretty tough conditions.”

Luck

Vondrousova, 19, rode her luck to see off the 26th seeded Konta 7-5, 7-6. The 28-year-old Briton squandered three set points on Vondousova’s serve in the first set and then failed to serve it out from 5-4 up. She also fluffed her chance to serve out in the second set.

The unseeded Czech, playing in her third French Open, will play Barty for the first time on clay. “We’ve played on grass and on a hard court,” said Vondrousova. “So it's going to be something new. She’s top 10 now and she's playing amazing tennis and she mixes it up also like me, so I think it's going to be interesting match.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.